Moultrie Police need help identifying burglar

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Several Moultrie businesses within the city were broken into last Saturday in the pre-dawn hours, according to the Moultrie Police Department (MPD).
Cash, a firearm, a television and other items were taken from a vape shop, several nail salons, a hair salon, a tire shop, and a rental business, according to Sgt. Selica Daniels-Anderson, an investigator with the MPD Criminal Investigations Unit.
The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help from the community in the identification of the suspect, who was caught on camera. Police said the suspect appears to be a Black man with a slender build, wearing a Nike brand sweatsuit, long black socks, and open-toed sandals. He is wearing a beanie on his head and a facemask over the lower portion of his face, according to MPD.
This is an ongoing investigation, so if anyone has any additional information regarding these cases, you’re asked to call the Moultrie Police Department through the anonymous tip line at (229) 890-5449 or email tipline@moultriega.com.
