Man wanted in Miami arrested in Valdosta
By Jim Wallace | September 9, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 12:06 AM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted for murder in Miami was arrested in Valdosta Wednesday morning when he showed up at the courthouse to answer for a local charge.

Jarvis Baker-Flanders was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.

Baker-Flanders is wanted in Miami in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old girl.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said Baker-Flanders came to the Lowndes County Courthouse to answer a minor charge for giving an officer a false name. Deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested him there.

After his arrest, Paulk said nearly a half-dozen members of law enforcement from Miami questioned Baker-Flanders.

Baker-Flanders is wanted in connection with a July 25 drive-by shooting that hit a 2-year-old girl. She died the next day.

Sheriff Paulk said Baker-Flanders has family in Valdosta and he is not sure how long he has been in the suspect has been in the area.

Baker-Flanders will be extradited back to Florida.

