Man wanted in Miami arrested in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted for murder in Miami was arrested in Valdosta Wednesday morning when he showed up at the courthouse to answer for a local charge.
Jarvis Baker-Flanders was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.
Baker-Flanders is wanted in Miami in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old girl.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said Baker-Flanders came to the Lowndes County Courthouse to answer a minor charge for giving an officer a false name. Deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested him there.
After his arrest, Paulk said nearly a half-dozen members of law enforcement from Miami questioned Baker-Flanders.
Baker-Flanders is wanted in connection with a July 25 drive-by shooting that hit a 2-year-old girl. She died the next day.
Sheriff Paulk said Baker-Flanders has family in Valdosta and he is not sure how long he has been in the suspect has been in the area.
Baker-Flanders will be extradited back to Florida.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.