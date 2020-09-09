Foster mom for MCLB military dog speaks out after pup’s death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stephanie Pecovsky said fostering Ppatriot as a puppy was one of the highlights of her career as a military dog trainer at Lackland Air Force Base.
“Some of the military working dogs are bred at Lackland Air Force Base specifically for that program. And clearly, they can’t jump into training as soon as they are born, so the community gets really involved. So they ask for foster parents. This can be anyone who passes a background check, has a 6-foot high fence, and can handle crazy Belgian Malinois. So, I worked down there, training dogs, and I said, ‘you know what, I think this would be a good fit for me,’" said Pecovsky.
Although Ppatriot had a rambunctious personality at first, Pecovsky was up for the challenge.
“He was super determined, but loving at the same time. He didn’t really need you, but he didn’t just turn his back on you. It was a very incredible balance that this dog had, and it was not common," said Pecovsky.
Ppatriot was eventually so well trained that he was featured in a book by Jeff Kamen.
“I guess Ppatriot stood out to him. And we got our own chapter in the book, it’s called ‘Warrior Pups’ and we got a couple of pages in here that highlighted my time with him, and him as a pup," said Pecovsky.
After his time in training was complete, Ppatriot was sent to his first station for duty.
It was the Ashley Marine kennel in North Carolina. But his stay there was cut short.
“A few of the marine kennels all over just shut down and consolidated. And so some of their dogs either retired out if they were ready for it, or they were relocated to another marine corp kennel. Which in Ppatriot’s case was the MCLB in Albany, Georgia," said Pecovsky.
Ppatriot came to Albany to serve as a patrolling and explosives detection dog.
His death is currently under investigation, according to a release from Marine Corps Logistics Base.
Pecovsky learned of Ppatriot’s death through people in the dog-training community.
She took to Facebook to relieve her grief and frustration. Posting a paragraph that has received over 1,500, over 1,000 shares and almost 500 comments.
“It has since taken off, and to be honest, I am very grateful for it because this isn’t something that we just want to sit back and not necessarily forget about, but I don’t want to just sit back and say ‘someone’s gonna take care of it,’ and not follow up. So, we are just going to see it through follow up and that there is justice for Ppatriot," said Pecovsky.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.