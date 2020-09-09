Field appraisers heading out in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County officials want you to know that field appraisers will be going door to door for several months, conducting inspections for revaluation of Lee County property.
K&G Consulting has been hired by the Board Of Tax Assessors to conduct the revaluations.
It’s the first walk around revaluation in Lee County since 1997.
The appraisers will wear vests with photo ID badges and drive cars with the Lee County Logo on the side. They will be taking photos of your property, and if you are home, will ask you a couple of simple questions about the home.
“They will be wanting to take a front photo, rear photo and photos of any accessory buildings that you may have on the property, and verify the information of the house, such as bathrooms, heating, that kind of thing,” explained Chief Tax Appraiser Dennis Lee with the Lee County Tax Assessor Office.
The appraisal staff will be knocking on doors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
They are expected to do this for the rest of the year to check every property in the county and finish their reports.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.