Albany State Golden Rams football leads march for racial equality

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Marching for justice.
The Albany State football team led a walk Wednesday addressing racial inequalities occurring across the nation.
Anton Cousins, a sophomore long snapper, for the Golden Rams told me he felt called upon after hearing stories of injustice from his family.
Soon after, he brought the idea of a march to head football coach Gabe Giardina.
Cousins told me he knew he needed to take action if he wanted to see change happen.
“It showed me that, it let me know that I need to do something. It was like a gut feeling. I can’t just sit and watch this happen. My mom always told me, closed mouths don’t get fed. So, that’s something I live by. The police are on our side and they’re willing to work with us. But at the same time, we’re going to hold each other accountable, we’re going to hold them accountable, and we’re going to hold ourselves accountable," said Cousins.
Cousins continued: "Because we can’t change if we don’t look at ourselves. So, once everybody gets a feeling of what to say and what not to say when it comes to police, everybody will be okay.”
Giardina told me he proud of Cousins' initiative to start this movement and march in Albany.
“He kind of initiated the idea. And I said, ‘Well, we need to take this to the team.’ And the team instantly got behind him and it makes me proud that they want to stand up and let their voices be heard," said Giardina.
Giardina added: "Even if it was in the season, I believe we have the character and the fiber within our team and within our univeristy starting with our president, president Fredrick to make things and events like this happen. So, I really believe it doesn’t matter the time of the year. it’s always the right time to do the right thing.”
Cousins said this is just the first step towards a greater mission.
