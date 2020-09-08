Wetter weather for the week

In the tropics, there are several active areas in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Paulette could become a hurricane tonight then gradually weaken as it nears Bermuda. Also Rene projected to become hurricane in a few days while steering northwest over the Atlantic. Off the east coast is Invest 94L which could likely impact the Carolina coast in the coming days. Still on shore there’s a tropical wave that a 70% for tropical development the next five days as it tracks west. Stay tuned for updates!