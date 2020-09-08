Wetter weather for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A mixture of sun and clouds with highs low 90s. A weak east coast sea breeze has pushed isolated showers into areas mainly along and east of I-75. Showers have been light and few and far between.
Rain chances gradually rise through the week while temperatures hold steady. Wetter weather brings showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through early next week. Temperatures remain near to slightly below average lows low 70s and highs upper 80s near 90.
In the tropics, there are several active areas in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Paulette could become a hurricane tonight then gradually weaken as it nears Bermuda. Also Rene projected to become hurricane in a few days while steering northwest over the Atlantic. Off the east coast is Invest 94L which could likely impact the Carolina coast in the coming days. Still on shore there’s a tropical wave that a 70% for tropical development the next five days as it tracks west. Stay tuned for updates!
