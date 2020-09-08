TPD reminds community of back-to-school safety

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - As students head back to school, the Thomasville Police Department (TPD) is reminding everyone of safety precautions.
Parents and students have had an extended break from driving to school everyday.
Now, the police department is reminding everyone to be mindful on the roads, in order to prevent any tragedies from happening.
“We want to encourage people to slow down when they’re driving through school zones. If you pay attention, you see the flashing yellow lights," Cpl. Crystal Parker, TPD public information officer, said.
Parker said there will be increased patrols in these areas as a reminder to slow down.
While it’s important for pedestrians to use crosswalks, drivers should pay close attention to these, as well as busy intersections.
Parker encourages parents to talk to their children about street safety, so they are also aware headed to and from school.
“Sometimes kids will just dart out into the street without looking, or they’ll just assume they’re free to go because there’s a walk there," said Parker.
There are also dangers when dropping off and picking up your children.
Parker said you can put your own child at unnecessary risk if you drop them off in an undesignated area, like the drop off and pick up line.
It’s also important to make sure your child is in the right car seat.
Parker said you can check the tag on the seat and the owner’s manual for guidance.
One thing Parker said police stress every year is school bus safety.
“We ask that you be patient. We know how frustrating it can be to get stuck behind a school bus. Anytime a school bus is stopped and loading or unloading kids, it is unlawful to try to pass that school bus," said Parker.
Allowing the bus driver to have the space and time needed to get the children on or off the bus safely.
As teens drive themselves to school, Parker said keeping eyes on the road, not getting distracted keeping your seat belt on is vital, as it could save your life.
“If they slow down, it could help pay attention to what’s going on around them, avoid other distractions and make sure that they and their friends arrive safely to school," said Parker.
If you need any more guidance, you can call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3249.
The department is encouraging everyone to remember and follow these rules for a safe school year.
They also said it’s important to follow the school’s COVID-19 safety guidelines and mask up.
