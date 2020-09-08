Southwell collaborates with UGA labs for COVID-19 testing

“I feel very lucky that we happened to be in the right town with the right lab and the right people to make this happen,” said Dr. Beier. “This has taken a lot of teamwork from everyone involved, and I think this shows how much people care about their community to work together and collaborate like this in a crisis. I am so grateful to all my staff at the TRMC lab who has helped to make this partnership work, and all of us at Southwell are grateful to Dr. Naikare and his entire team for everything they have done and continue to do.”