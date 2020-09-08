Meals to be distributed for Miller Co. virtual learners

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - With a change of scenery when it comes to learning this year, Miller County will be providing meals for their distance learning students.
“Grab-n-Go” meal bags will be distributed behind the K-12 school kitchen from 10-10:30 a.m., Wednesday for those virtual learners.
The next pickup day is Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the same time, and every Tuesday after.
If a student or parent sends someone else to pick up their bag, they will require a signed note stating that person has permission to pick up for them.
These meal bags are for Miller County distance learning students only.
They will be using a roster with the student and parent names to record pick up of these meal bags.
