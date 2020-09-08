MCLB military working dog dies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) military working dog (MWD) died on Saturday, according to the base.
Ppatriot, a 5-year-old male malinois MWD, was trained in patrolling and explosives detection and had been at the base for four months.
“Military working dogs are a vital part of our military family here and we mourn the loss of our faithful and dedicated friend, Ppatriot. The health and the safety of our military working dogs are a top priority,” said Col. Michael Fitzgerald, MCLB commanding officer.
An investigation into Ppatriot’s death is underway, according to MCLB.
This is a developing story and we will updates as more information becomes available.
