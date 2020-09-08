Manhunt underway after Valdosta fatal shooting

Fatal shooting (Source: WALB)
By Jim Wallace | September 8, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 10:56 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta and Lowndes County law enforcement are actively searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

According to Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan and Sheriff Ashley Paulk, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on West Force Street near Gordon.

Witnesses told police that a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the old Cookie Factory store, which is shut down.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more details come in.

