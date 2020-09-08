Lee Co. sheriff asks for help in missing man search

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals has asked for the public’s help in locating Joey Roberts, who was reported missing by his family.
His family hasn’t heard from him since April.
Roberts has lived homeless for quite some time but usually kept in weekly contact with acquaintances, friends and family, according to Investigator Shawn McTyeire with the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
