GBI: 2-year-old shot in Tift Co. home

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 2-year-old died after she and another child were home alone and a gun went off, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
On Sept. 3, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance in a death investigation.
The Tift County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a child not breathing. The call was in the 1700 block of Mosley Avenue.
Deputies found Mirakle Brown, 2, who was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the GBI.
“Preliminary information indicates that Mirakle and a six-year-old child were in a bedroom alone when a firearm was discharged, striking Mirakle in the head,” the GBI said.
Brown was taken to the GBI Crime Lab and autopsy results are pending.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Regional Office at (229) 777-2080.
