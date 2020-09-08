Dougherty Co. superintendent addresses security after campus parking lot homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County School System Superintendent Kenneth Dyer is answering questions after he received backlash about campus security during a recent homicide in the Dougherty Comprehensive High School parking lot.
Dyer said he doesn’t want to hinder the investigation by giving too many details, but he has said some evidence from that morning has been turned
over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Days after Caleb Thompson, 18, was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dougherty Comprehensive High School, several questions and concerns were raised about safety in the Dougherty County School System.
“But we did provide a lot of evidence to the GBI, including video surveillance of the parking lot," said Dyer.
Superintendent Dyer said they’re in the process of upgrading the standard cameras to high definition. He said they regularly review the current security systems they have in place.
“Our camera system and those that are inoperable, we repair those are they determine to be needed,” said Dyer. "Overall, our video surveillance is comprehensive and we have overlapping cameras, so if one is out, typically we can get a view from another angle.”
As for teachers who are currently teaching virtual learning and when students return to classes, Dyer said as of last year, they have an alert system in place in the event of an emergency or crisis.
“Employees can press their badge and it will send an alert to where the crisis is and it also ties into our camera system where we can get video footage of what is going on in that particular location," said Dyer.
Dyer wants the community to know it is his top priority to keep people who come on the campus safe and he offers his condolences to the family of Thompson.
“What happened last week is certainly a tragic situation. A loss of life, a senseless loss of life is always terrible and I could understand emotions running high and speculations being ramped and I want people to understand we take the safety of our people very seriously," said Dyer.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.