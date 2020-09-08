Census booth set up at Moultrie City Hall

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Moultrie is still getting more people to fill out their Census form before the deadline on Sept. 30.
“Just having a physical community presence can have a high impact," said Sarah Adams, UGA Archway Professional.
With less than a month left to fill out your census form, Adams said they’re at 49.4 percent response rate.
They’re aiming for more.
Adams said they’ll be out in front of the Moultrie City Hall building over the next few weeks, helping people fill out their Census form and bringing awareness to the importance of it.
“Every single person that you count living in your household on April 1 of this year will help to bring in about $23,000 a head over the next 10 year period," said Adams.
A small family of five can bring in over $100,000 for the next 10 years.
Adams said these funds will help with a tremendous amount of resources within the county like health care, school systems, social services programs, and the list goes on.
“If you’re not counted, or you’re not taking five minutes to fill out your form, Colquitt County loses out on a tremendous amount of money,” Adams said.
Five minutes is really all it takes, Henry Sanders said, who filled out his form after seeing the booth set up.
“It’s real easy. They say it’s a simple thing you can take, and it’s not any hard questions," said Sanders.
Sanders said he’s ready to spread the word about filling out your Census form.
“It’s best to take it. A lot of people don’t realize it, but they need to," said Sanders.
Adams said they reached just above 60 percent response in the 2010 census. So despite the pandemic, they’re hoping to mirror that effort and be creative with how they can still reach the community.
She said they have PPE and sanitizing available for everyone’s safety.
The booth will also be out at city hall on Sept. 9, 16, 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adams adds you do not need a mailed Census I.D. to fill out your form online.
You can also call the census number at (844) 330-2020.
