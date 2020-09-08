‘Bow season’ starts Saturday

“I’ve heard many times over the years that it’s too hot during archery season, but this time of year is actually an excellent time to hunt,” said state deer biologist Charlie Killmaster. “Deer are more predictable now than most of the rest of the deer season. Plus, now is the time to hunt the bucks you’ve had on camera all summer before seasonal home ranges shift to fall core areas. Oh, and don’t forget that deer must now be reported to Game Check within 24 hours.”