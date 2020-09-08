Albany City Commissioners review traffic calming program after questions, complaints

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Theresa Prince said it’s been a long and confusing process trying to get speed tables put in her neighborhood.
“You have to write something, and then a petition that is signed by your neighbors. And it’s just very, very extensive," said Prince.
After getting numerous questions, Albany City Commissioners requested an updated presentation on the city’s current traffic calming program be presented at their most recent work session.
Kenneth Maples, managing director of engineering and planning, broke down the multi-step process.
“To be eligible for traffic calming measures, it has to be a residential street and have a speed limit of 30 miles per hour," said Maples.
Maples said there are other steps to have a speed table installed.
“What we require is an initial request. That is somebody that is a property owner that lives in the neighborhood on the street that the requesting calming measures be looked at. They send in a letter to the traffic or city engineering department. That initiates the whole study," said Maples.
Then, the engineering department conducts a speed study.
If 85 percent of drivers in the study exceed the posted speed limit, speed tables are justified.
“Then we contact the property owner that requested the speed study, and we give them the forms to get a petition filled out," said Maples.
The number of signatures required depends on how badly the posted speed was exceeded during the study.
“Then, we verify the signatures are actually people who own the property, not renters, that they are in favor of the traffic calming measures. Then, once they meet that criteria, we bring it to the city commission. The city commission has the right to approve or deny the traffic calming measures. They also have the authority of how to fund the traffic calming measure," said Maples.
If approved, the engineering department determines costs and puts in the tables.
“Something terribly wrong is going to happen, and then they are going to want to do something about it. But again, that’s too late. Why not be proactive and take the necessary precautions now? You hear the complaints. You see the need. Why not do something now," said Prince.
Said Maples: “The city commission can always change the policy, and if you wanted to override or not have the percentage petitions. But usually, if you have a problem getting the signatures, you might not have the full support of the people in the study area."
