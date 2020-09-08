Albany City Commissioners to consider revitalizing city’s ‘Enterprise Neighborhood'

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Revitalization plans are in the works right now for three Albany neighborhoods.
“These areas are areas that have the highest concentration of low and moderate income individuals,” Shelina Hawkins, the city’s community and economic development director, said.
One of these areas is called the “Enterprise Neighborhood.”
“Roughly, what we are looking at here: that eastern boundary is the Flint River, it goes west to Slappey Boulevard, north to Third Avenue, just south of Phoebe Putney. Just south of the neighborhood there is Gordon and Highland," said Jeremy Gray, a planning consultant with Moasic Community Planning.
Of the 3,000 people who live in this area, 60 percent of them live in poverty, according to the city.
That’s why the city is working with Moasic Community Planning to determine the assets and needs within the Enterprise Neighborhood.
“We have held two community meetings pre-COVID. I believe it was July 11 of 2019. And then we held a meeting just before COVID in March of this year. There were about 40 plus attendees at both of those meetings, and then, just recently in June, Mosaic had a virtual meeting that they held," said Hawkins.
During those meetings, people in the Enterprise area shared with Mosaic what types of things they’d like to see come to their area.
“Opportunities that residents and stakeholders really emphasized included a need to increase fresh food access. Things like paid job training programs for economic development, for housing. Things like home rehabilitation, bringing more developers to work in the area and developing more moderately priced housing in the area, working with residents on the home buying process, assistance with home maintenance, and things like that," said Jessica Fish with Moasic Community Planning.
Diana Brown, a homeowner and community activist with the 9-to-5 organization, said more low-income housing will help this undeserved area to reach it’s full potential.
“If we bring these homes and low-income homes to our community, this means we build our communities back to where they need to be. And people will be so happy to have this type of home that they can go out and afford," said Brown.
Albany City Commissioners are set to vote on this plan Sept. 22.
Brown said she hopes the commission makes the right decision.
“I hope they vote across the board yes, because we do need this in our community. If we come together as community members and tax payers, we will have better results in our community," said Brown.
Mayor Bo Dorough also requested updates to the East Albany and South Albany revitalization plans be presented in the coming months.
