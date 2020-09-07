Team of the Week: Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) -The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes began their 2020 season on the road against the Cairo Syrupmakers.
A team the Canes have lost too in their last four meetings.
But they went into West Thomas stadium, took care of business, and walked out with a 21-17 victory.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
Fitzgerald and Cairo haven’t met since 2003, when now Head Coach Tucker Pruitt was a player for the Hurricanes.
Perhaps the greatest shift in momentum during the game was when Fitzgerald marched down the field and scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half.
The Canes also held Cairo to 152 yards of total offense.
Chance Gamble scored on a 56-yard run and 34-yard reception.
This game came down to the wire and Pruitt told me he’s proud they were able to walk away with the W.
”Going into it, we know Cairo is a 4-A school, they’re not playing anybody both ways and we’re a 2-A school and most of our kids have to play both ways, five or six of them almost stay out there. We had one guy go down cramping, but other than that we stayed out there and played and that took a lot of guts, it took a lot of conditioning. I’m just proud of our kids,” said Pruitt.
“They went in there, that’s a tough place to play against a quality football team with a lot of talent on their roster, a good coaching staff. There were definitely a lot of parts that weren’t pretty but we came out with a win and we’re moving on to next week,” Pruitt added.
The Canes face another tough opponent in Irwin County on September 11.
