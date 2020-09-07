Persley: APD committed to addressing ’violent people, places and things’ after recent crime spree

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s top cop said the city’s police force is committed in its fight against crime after a recent violent crime spree in the Good Life City.
Michael Persley, Albany Police Department (APD) police chief, addressed the recent crime that has happened in the city on the agency’s Facebook page.
“First and foremost, I want to send my sincerest condolences to all the families who are mourning the loss of a loved one because of an individual or individuals who have a senseless disregard and do not value the life of others,” Persley said. “(Last) week alone, there have been two homicides: E. Residence Avenue, 27-year old Quintus Barnes and on Pierce Avenue, 18-year-old Caleb Walker Thompson, and a total of six individuals injured: three on E. Residence Avenue and three on Gardner Drive. As recently as (Thursday) night, a woman and her 10-year old child were the victims of a home invasion/burglary that resulted in a barricaded situation and ended with a suspect taking his own life.”
Said Persley: “We focus on the number of homicides, but each number represents a loss of life from gun violence.”
The police chief said APD is committed to addressing “violent people, places and things.”
“We are focusing our efforts on repeat offenders who pose as threats to our community,” Persley said. “Proactive enforcement efforts are being conducted in those parts of Albany experiencing a higher than usual amount of violent activity. During our investigations, we find that drugs, gang activity, and the possession of guns are a common thread with these types of crime.”
Persley also thanked Albany residents for their support and commitment to the police department.
“It is because of you, crimes are solved,” Persley said. “We value your effort in helping to keep this community safe.”
