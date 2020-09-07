Lee Co. man dies in apparent drowning

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man apparently drowned Saturday afternoon, after jumping into the Kinchafoonee Creek out of a tree, and never coming up, according to Deputy Coroner Bobby Wadkins.
The Lee County Coroner’s Office said Ashton Taylor, 24, died Saturday in the Kinchafoonee Creek.
First responders were called to the creek near the 100 block of Creekside Drive about 5:45 p.m.
Witnesses told first responders that Taylor jumped out of a tree that was about 25 feet high but never came up.
The Lee County Dive Team found Taylor’s body about one-and-a-half hours later, near the spot he dove in.
His body will undergo an autopsy Tuesday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation center near Macon to determine the exact cause of death.
