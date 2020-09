A cooler start this morning near 70 warms to a seasonable 90 this afternoon. Skies start clear and end partly cloudy on your Labor Day. The lower humidity we have Today will disappear the rest of the week. Morning lows rise into the lower to middle 70s and rain chances return. It turns rather wet by mid/late week. Highs stay near 90, but heat index values rise to near 100. Weekend this continues.