Early Monday morning Valdosta homicide under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide is under investigation after a man died from a gunshot wound early Monday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Police said on Monday, shortly before 3:30 a.m., police responded to Wings and Things in the 100 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive about a man being shot.
Police tried to give the victim, later identified as Lawrence Franklin, 21, first aid. Franklin was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he later died, according to VPD.
“When the shooting occurred in the parking lot, there were numerous people present who left the area as police were arriving and rendering first aid to the victim,” VPD officials said. “The police department is seeking assistance from any individual who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen something that could assist in their investigation.”
The victim’s body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner’s office in Atlanta for an autopsy.
“This is a senseless and tragic loss of a young man’s life, and our thoughts go out to his family,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said. “We know that there were witnesses to the incident and we hope that they will come forward to help us give Mr. Franklin’s family answers.”
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the VPD Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091
