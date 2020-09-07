APD working through on hold youth engagement programs amid pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has impacted and canceled many programs this year, including those for teens.
Michael Persley, Albany police chief, said although these programs have been put on hold, they want to still find ways to keep the youth out of trouble.
Last year, Albany police received more than $60,000 to go towards “Project Safe Neighborhood” programs.
“When that program was started by the Department of Justice back in 2018, here in the Middle District of Georgia, the emphasis was that of, we just put our money towards community outreach programs primarily between Albany, Columbus, Macon and Athens,” said Persley.
Those programs included a teen police academy, juvenile intervention gang deterrent counseling and youth leadership development. Dozens of teens were a part of those programs that have now been put on hold because of COVID-19.
“We reach out to our most at-risk juveniles, and try to help them with some of their issues or concerns with that. But with all the programs, we just kind of wanted to reach a diverse segment of the city,” said Persley.
Some of the crimes this year involving juveniles include the killing of 16-year-old Jaylin Stanford. The purpose of these programs worked to engage the younger generations and decrease teen crime in Albany.
“This was a step of how we can those who may be at risk, those who are at risk and in the program we just want to see how did their behavior change if it changed for the better then we are started to make some strides,” said Persley.
Funding for the programs was set to end in June 2020, but because of the pandemic, it has been extended until 2021.
“They did extend the time period and we did receive some other funding also and we will continue to push forward through these programs,” said Persley.
