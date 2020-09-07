Albany City Commissioners to consider renaming 2 Good Life City locales

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Carver Park, located near McKinley street, used to be like a second home to Charles Driskell, a former history and social studies teacher, coach and recreation supervisor for the City of Albany.
“We have had tons of people in this community that their legacy and their success has absolutely been a part of Coach Driskell. Deon Grant, Lockett comes to mind. Several of our players that have gone on to be professional, and one thing that they have in common is that they know Coach Driskell,” said Commissioner BJ Fletcher.
Carver Park is in Fletcher’s ward. She said that’s why people approached her about renaming the park in Driskell’s honor.
“Coach Driskell, throughout the years, that’s where he did most of his work at, was Carver Park. So it was a win-win situation when I was approached about making this happen,” Fletcher said.
City commissioners decided to form a renaming committee to head that effort back in August.
After several months of work, Fletcher and the renaming committee is asking the commission to approve renaming Carver Park in memory of Driskell.
The committee is also recommending that the Transit Operations Facility on Flint Avenue be renamed to honor the legacy of Ola Mae Quartimon-Clemons, a civil rights activist from the Albany area.
“She changed the course of history for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated bus,” said Rev. Henry Mathis.
The new City of Albany transit transfer center will also have a plaza named in memory of Quartimon-Clemons.
“This will be symbolic of a change that shifted a government’s position from a segregated position to a more inclusive position,” Mathis said. “For this facility to be named in her honor will let people, not only in Albany, Georgia, but also America to know that immense contributions that black women made to the Albany Civil Rights Movement and to the American Civil Rights Movement.”
While commissioners are not set to vote on the renaming efforts until Sept. 22, Fletcher doesn’t doubt that a unanimous vote will be reached.
“This is very important. And I think the community will be very excited about what this committee has put together, and what hopefully the commission will bring to the floor with a 7 and 0 vote,” said Fletcher.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.