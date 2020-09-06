ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia during these unprecedented times.
To honor that, WALB presents “Celebrate South Georgia.”
Starting Sept. 10, we will launch a series of weekly community tours.
Every Thursday during the 5:30 p.m. newscast, WALB will highlight a different South Georgia city during this unprecedented time with uplifting and inspiring content. This content will focus on everyday people, businesses in that city and the devoted leaders of those communities.
Here is where we will be at:
- Thursday, Sept. 10: Albany/Dougherty County
- Thursday, Sept. 17: Valdosta/Lowndes County
- Thursday, Sept. 24: Americus/Sumter County
- Thursday, Oct. 1: Cordele/Crisp County
We are working to announce more tour dates and locales in other cities.
Along with the community tour, WALB is also launching a podcast called “Voices of COVID-19.” This podcast, hosted by Krista Monk, a digital content executive producer at WALB, will focus on people impacted by COVID-19. Initially, the podcast will be available on WALB’s digital platforms as we plan to make the podcast more widely available.
