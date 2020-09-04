Week 1: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week features a backyard brawl between Pelham and Mitchell County. For the first time since 2015, they’re meeting in week 1. Each team has a 2 and 2 record in the last four meetings between them. This week will determine who gets the edge in the series. However, due to field complications, the suspense for this matchup will continue to build until Saturday, when they meet on the gridiron in Pelham.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Mitchell County @ Pelham (Saturday game)
- Lowndes @ Archer (Saturday game)
- Tift County @ Crisp County
- Warner Robins @ Valdosta
- Drew @ Coffee
- Fitzgerald @ Cairo
- Berrien @ Long County
- Cook @ Ware County
- Early County @ Seminole County
- Thomasville @ Brooks County
- Worth County @ Turner County
- Chattahoochee County @ Miller
- Atkinson County @ Bacon County
- Clinch County @ Macon County
- Treutlen @ Lanier County
- Schley County @ Deerfield-Windsor
- Lafayette @ Brookwood (Scrimmage)
- Southland @ Terrell Academy
- SGA @ Macon East
- Valwood @ GA Christian
- Southern Prep Academy @ Westwood
- Covenant Academy @ Crisp Academy
