Week 1: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week features a backyard brawl between Pelham and Mitchell County. For the first time since 2015, they’re meeting in week 1. Each team has a 2 and 2 record in the last four meetings between them. This week will determine who gets the edge in the series. However, due to field complications, the suspense for this matchup will continue to build until Saturday, when they meet on the gridiron in Pelham.