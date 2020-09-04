Thomasville police looking for 2 men on shooting warrants

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted for a shooting incident.
Christopher Samuel and Demario Jones currently have active arrest warrants in connection to a shooting that happened on Aug. 30, according to TPD. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Patten Street.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and TPD are asking for the public’s help for information to lead their arrests and also any information that one has in reference to the shooting itself.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.