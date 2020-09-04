Thomasville marketing business launches website to help small businesses

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A marketing business in Thomasville is making sure to help small businesses during the pandemic.
Summerhill Creative Founder Jeff Lovett said they took it upon themselves to realize the need for all small businesses as they adapt to changing times in our world.
One source for all things small businesses need during this time?
“We saw a need really for just some advice, and some guidance for small business that were really affected by the pandemic,” said Lovett.
Lovett said they launched a new website just a couple weeks after everything shut down because of the pandemic.
Crisismarketinghelp.com has everything a small business needs to know to get them through difficult times.
“We noticed that a lot of small businesses had really had never experienced anything like a recession. They never really experienced this kind of an issue before in their small business,” said Lovett.
Working in the marketing business for 35 years, Lovett said he has experience in getting through difficult times like this.
He knew how to encourage and help people weather this storm, assuring them this wouldn’t last forever.
They also partnered with the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce to hold several live webinars.
“We can’t expect business in the future to always be bulletproof. We need to all be ready for changes because this really is just the beginning of an ever-changing world. We’re kind of coming into a new normal here, so for a small business to just do things the way they used to is a big mistake,” said Lovett.
Lovett’s piece of advice is for businesses to continue communicating with customers, letting them know they’re still here to serve.
He said they’ll continue to answer questions and add resources to their website.
Lovett said he’s glad to see businesses in Thomasville have local support, and he hopes it continues.
