Psychologist offers tips to help with stresses of virtual learning

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s still early in the school year for many districts across our area. And for parents and students who are shifting to a new model of education, it can be a big adjustment.
An adjustment that can take a toll on their mental health leading to a lot of long days for Clinical Psychologist Timothy Curran, as the pandemic has brought a lot of people to his door.
“Whether it’s depression, anxiety, stress,” said Curran.
Over the past month or so, however, he’s started seeing another change.
“When you take students and move them from a classroom learning to home learning there’s a real shift that takes place,” Curran says.
Parents struggling to get their students to concentrate in a new environment.
“You have that blend of, we have distractions over here with the TV, I’ve got my toys over here in the corner but you know I also need to focus on my school work,” said Curran.
To help keep students focused, Curran says to get rid of any potential distractions. Then create a dedicated work area in your home to help them separate playtime from school time.
While kids learn a new routine parents may find themselves learning something new about their own kids.
“Parents are now experiencing firsthand what some of the teachers have been saying all along like, they may be having some difficulty with math or impulsivity or distraction problems,” said Curran.
Curran suggests if you notice your child seems to have a short attention span or maybe struggles with a specific subject try “chunking.”
In other words, if you need to do an hour of math, you don’t need to do it all at once.
“Instead, working on it for about ten minutes, and then taking a break. Do something a little bit different, then coming back for another ten minutes.”
Curran says to keep in mind the younger your child, the harder it is for them to express their frustrations which in turn can add to yours.
So, when things are starting to feel out of control this last bit of advice may be the simplest thing you can do.
“Reach out. You don’t have to reach out to me, you can reach out to anybody.”
If you’d like to contact Curran you can email him at drcurran@southernpsyc.com
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.