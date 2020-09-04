Phoebe urges safety on Labor Day weekend amid pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Phoebe Putney Health System released its latest weekly COVID-19 numbers and urged the community to be safe as the Labor Day weekend approaches.
As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 46
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 10
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 755
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 140
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 38
“On this Labor Day weekend, we at Phoebe recognize and thank all workers throughout southwest Georgia,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said “I especially want to express my immense gratitude to members of the Phoebe family. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, I was extremely proud to be part of this amazing team. The commitment and dedication they have shown to Phoebe and to our communities throughout this pandemic has only solidified that pride.”
Steiner said the hospital system wants everyone to enjoy the Labor Day weekend but “we urge them to celebrate safely.”
“The results of a scientific study released this week concluded that public gatherings and insufficient precautionary efforts on Memorial Day weekend were likely contributors to a more than 616 percent surge in cases of COVID-19 in Georgia in June and July,” Steiner said. “We certainly don’t want to see an increase like that as a result of Labor Day. Let’s all remember to wear our masks, wash our hands and watch our distance and have a great holiday weekend.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.