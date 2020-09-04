Phoebe urges safety on Labor Day weekend amid pandemic

“On this Labor Day weekend, we at Phoebe recognize and thank all workers throughout southwest Georgia,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said “I especially want to express my immense gratitude to members of the Phoebe family. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, I was extremely proud to be part of this amazing team. The commitment and dedication they have shown to Phoebe and to our communities throughout this pandemic has only solidified that pride.”