Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in crash on Ledo Rd.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured when a Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a two-car crash Friday evening, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
GSP said the deputy’s vehicle was headed west on Ledo Road when a woman driving a red Honda made a left turn onto Cartmell Drive from Ledo Road, and the two vehicles crashed head-on.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with what GSP believes were non-life-threatening injuries.
GSP is investigating the crash.
