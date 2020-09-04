Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in crash on Ledo Rd.

By Krista Monk | September 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 7:29 PM

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured when a Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a two-car crash Friday evening, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

GSP said the deputy’s vehicle was headed west on Ledo Road when a woman driving a red Honda made a left turn onto Cartmell Drive from Ledo Road, and the two vehicles crashed head-on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with what GSP believes were non-life-threatening injuries.

GSP is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will provide updates as we receive more information.

