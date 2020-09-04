Lee Co. Fire Chief offers tips when hitting the creeks and igniting your grill

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Lee County officials told us you should be good to go if you plan to hit the creeks this holiday weekend.
Lee County fire officials want you to enjoy the waterways but be safe when doing so.
They told us creek levels are pretty normal right now.
Fire Chief David Forrester wants people to stay hydrated if they are on the water.
Most importantly, he wants people to keep note of where they are and take notice of the mile markers on the banks.
“Just be observant and notice where you’re at, which mile marker as you pass them should you become in trouble, get in trouble, or need help. They can call dispatch, 911, and tell us the last mile marker they saw and we will know exactly where to go to offer help.”
He wants to remind everyone to wear life jackets when in the water.
He said there are life jackets for you to use at Sutton’s Landing.
Chief Forrester said they don’t have any extra staff on duty this weekend.
However, the staff that will be on duty, are available to quickly respond if you need help.
House fires caused by your grill is not unheard of in Southwest Georgia, according to Lee County fire officials.
This is something to keep in mind as we head into the holiday weekend.
They recommend you keep your grill at least 20 feet from your house.
Also, make sure the grill is contained and check to make sure embers are not leaking out onto wood flooring.
“Propane grills be sure that all of your connections and fittings are tight. It ensures there’s no leaking gas which will also cause a fire,” said Chief Forrester.
Chief Forrester said always be with your grill and don’t go off and leave it.
Also, be mindful about igniting your grill if you recently put hand sanitizer on.
The combination of the two can lead to injures as most hand sanitizers are alcohol-based.
