Holiday weekend brings changes

Abundant sunshine and hot as highs top mid-upper 90s Friday. Rather warm mid 70s overnight.
Late summer heat and humidity extends into the holiday weekend. Very hot mid-upper and mostly dry Saturday. Can’t rule out a pop up shower or two.
Look for changes Sunday as clouds and rain chances increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon into early evening. Thankfully a break from the heat summer heat with more seasonal highs low 90s.
Only a slight chance for rain Labor Day with highs upper 80s around 90. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the week while temperatures remain near average highs upper 80s low 90s and lows low 70s.
In the tropics, there are two areas of interest in the far eastern Atlantic with possible development in the coming days bears watching.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.