Gov. Kemp, First Lady hold flyaround tour ahead of Labor Day Weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp took part in a flyaround tour around Georgia.
The goal: to encourage Georgians to help stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Labor Day Weekend.
They began the tour in Atlanta and then made a stop in Valdosta.
During the press conference, he urged everyone to stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions to stay safe this labor day weekend.
“And when you look at the charts, it’s abundantly clear that cases spike, hospitalizations rise and deaths increase after holiday weekends. People let their guard down and forget we are battling this invisible enemy,” said Kemp.
The governor said he doesn’t want to see that happen after the state has made so much progress.
Kemp said COVID-19 numbers have been going in the right direction, which is encouraging.
“Our percent positives have dropped from 12.4 percent to 8.6 percent on the number of tests we are doing every day. Our case average has dropped almost 44 percent and our hospitalizations are doing almost 2,000 now, which is a 38 percent decrease from our ping back on July 6,” said Kemp.
Kemp wants Georgians to do four things this weekend into the fall months:
- Keep social distancing, and if you can’t, then wear your mask.
- Continue to wash your hands and sanitize surfaces.
- Follow and enforce the existing public health guidance.
“And I know full well as we go into the holiday weekend, people are tired of the pandemic, they are tired of the coronavirus. We all want to see a vaccine come soon rather than later but we cannot grow complacent. We have to hunker down and keep chopping,” said Kemp.
He thanked public health officials for their service and all law enforcement.
The governor said there will be strong presence of law enforcement in the streets over this weekend and they will make sure there won’t be large gatherings.
“Our state health and well-being rest on what Georgians choose to do during this Labor Day weekend,” said Kemp.
The governor encouraged everyone to enjoy their time but stay safe.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.