Heat peaks Today with widespread upper 90s. Humidity levels will be low, so heat index numbers should just rise above over 100. Tomorrow the humidity levels rise and heat index numbers should reach 105. Rain chances return Sunday and that cools us back to the average of 90 degrees as a cold front stall just to our south. We should stay near there with scattered showers and thunderstorms most of next week. Best rain chance arrives with a weakening cold front approaching Thursday.