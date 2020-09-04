Editorial: Hit the gridiron and support those that decided to play, but do so safely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Okay, enough of saying 2020 has been a different year. Like no one has figured that out by now.
But this weekend, Labor Day Weekend, happens to have a nice sense of normalcy and folks deciding to use some common sense.
That’s right, Labor Day brings us closer to fall, the opening of dove season, and high school and college football. Always a great combination.
First, I want to commend all the players, coaches, school executives and administrators that decided to push forward and have the courage to play. I commend all the officials that have continued to work and be prepared to work a football game.
To me, that’s American — not giving in to fear but taking the fight head-on. You should be proud of your decision.
Getting our lives back going has to happen. This great country can not sustain off of hiding under a roof.
I commend all the school systems that didn’t just sit around over the months since March and instead, came up with a sustainable plan to get these kids back in school. Not just virtual.
Yes, we have got to be smart and have options, but we also have to be prepared for the future.
This Friday night, I will be at a game. I hope you will as well. Support those that made the tough decision to play. That pushed forward and didn’t coward to this virus and the naysayers.
Be smart while attending, use your best judgment.
To all you players: good luck on Friday night and God bless!
