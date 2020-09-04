District Attorney addresses online school participation laws

Some DCSS parents facing technology issues
By Jamie Worsley | September 4, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 9:03 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session--virtually.

But with this new learning format, several parents are running into technical issues.

We have received several reports from parents that many students are failing to mute their technology during class time.

And background noise is making it difficult for students to concentrate on their studies.

District Attorney Greg Edwards says that technology issues are not an excuse for kids not to attend school.

There are still laws requiring that students attend school, even virtually.

“Under the Georgia law for truancy, parents and students are equally responsible for attending school. Some people have issues with their equipment. If you have issues, get ahead of the game. Make sure that you can attend the virtual schools and that everything is in place,” said Edwards.

If your child is learning virtually this semester, and you don’t know how to mute their device, the school recently posted contact information for their technology help desk.

The help desk can be reached at (229) 483-6300.

The desk is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

