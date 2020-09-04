1 dead after Albany barricade situation

By WALB News Team | September 4, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT - Updated September 4 at 10:49 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department said a man is dead after a standoff Thursday night.

It happened in the 2000 block of Tompkins Avenue, across from Dougherty Comprehensive High School.

Police said a man broke into an apartment and barricaded himself inside.

Once SWAT arrived on the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside the apartment.

A woman and her child were inside but were able to escape.

The woman told police she didn’t know who the man was.

