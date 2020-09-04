Cordele police looking for tow truck

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a tow truck.
Police said the truck picked up a 2009, light blue Toyota Camry in the 1200 block of 13th Street on Aug. 27, around 3 p.m.
During the investigation, police said they determined that the vehicle was not repossessed but was taken unlawfully.
There is writing on the side of the truck but it is unreadable.
Anyone with any information regarding the above tow truck is asked to contact Captain Farrow at the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.