Award-Winning photos installed at St. Teresa’s Catholic School

“We noticed last week that we have this beautiful photograph of two little boys laying in a hammock by the ocean. And that’s my favorite place. And they have huge smiles on their faces. And they are two boys of different races. But when you look down at the bottom, you see their shadow. And their shadow is the same. And It just really struck home that we need to focus on how we are the same, how we are all similar, and how we are all precious in the eyes of God,” said assistant principal, Linda Johnson.