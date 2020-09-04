Albany mom and daughter escape armed intruder through window

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What started out as a normal Thursday night quickly turned traumatic for an Albany mom and her daughter.
About 10:45 p.m., Albany police responded to the 2000 Block of Tompkins Avenue.
“We had just got home about 9:30. We ate dinner. She took a shower and got ready for bed. I was on my laptop because I work from home. And there was a big water gas and light truck that came through the back. So really I thought it was them rattling back there,” said Destiny Alexander.
But it wasn’t a utility worker.
It was a man that she didn’t know. He broke her window and climbed in.
Alexander says that’s when he pointed a gun at her and pulled the trigger.
Police said the intruder was Telvin Oneil Williams, 24.
“I don’t understand how I didn’t get shot. I was two feet from him when he pulled the trigger,” said Alexander.
She ran into the bedroom with her daughter.
“He came and laid by my baby’s bedroom door. I just lifted my baby’s window up and put her out the window, and then I went out the window,” said Alexander.
After the two escaped, police say Williams shot himself.
Coroner Michael Fowler came to the scene and pronounced him dead.
“When I came up, law enforcement, EMS, and the Gang Task Force were all there. After they went inside, I had to go inside. I found the deceased person with a gunshot wound,” said Coroner Fowler.
The case is still active and is labeled as an aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and a burglary.
Albany police are still working to determine if this incident could be connected to another case.
Caleb Thompson was found dead in his car across the street at Dougherty Comprehensive High School just 14 hours earlier.
And while many may consider Alexander a hero, she says she was just doing her job.
“I’m not a hero. I am just a mommy,” said Alexander.
If you have any information that could be helpful to police, you’re asked to call (229) 431-2100.
