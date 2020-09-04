Albany baker opens up about 9 year battle with multiple sclerosis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An Albany baker is not giving up on his dreams after battling multiple sclerosis (MS) for years.
LaRon Williams is the baker for Treats N Sweets but he’s also battling multiple sclerosis.
Outwardly, you might know him as the baker for Treats N Sweets who sets up shop typically on Fridays outside of PetSmart.
WALB News10′s Bobby Poitevint sat down with him outside of the pet store as he greeted customers.
His friendly masked smile greeted them with a “hello” or “hey, guys how are you doing today?”
Treats N Sweets LLC is a pastry company that’s not even a year old yet that primarily focuses on cinnamon rolls.
The Albany native runs it with his fiancé.
What might not be obvious to you about LaRon is he’s been battling and coping with MS for the past nine years.
Its something that plagues him often, he said “from pain to spasms.”
It even caused him to lose sight in his right eye for some time.
Now that it’s back he still has issues with his vision.
“I just really have to be mindful.”
He told us being in the heat is not good for people with MS.
He said usually after a long day of being outside he has to get a lot of rest because of his condition.
“There’s not a lot of research and talk about the mental state of MS and I suffer a lot with depression,” said Williams.
The 40-year-old father and soon to be husband is a unique case.
Williams said most people battling with MS are often not out in the heat or as active as he is today.
“I would say that I’m pushing it. A lot of people would tell me I’m pushing it. My doctor would tell me I’m pushing it,” Williams added.
In the beginning, MS stopped him from working but it’s not slowing him down now.
He’s taking treatments and said his condition has humbled him, especially after dealing with it for years.
He said the secret recipe for getting through life is you should never give up.
But the secret recipe for his famous cinnamon rolls, well, he said, that’s just good customer service.
Williams told us he is also an advocate for others battling with multiple sclerosis.
If you’d like to reach out to him or to get more information about Treats N Sweets, click here.
