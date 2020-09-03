Vienna Tyson Foods employee killed in industrial accident

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A 58-year-old employee was killed in an industrial accident at the Tyson Food Plant in Vienna around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, according to James Hudson, Dooly County coroner.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
An autopsy will be conducted Friday at the GBI Crime Lab.
The Vienna Police Department is investigating the incident.
The plant released the following statement:
“We’re investigating the tragic death of a maintenance team member at our Vienna poultry plant. We’ve notified local authorities, as well as OSHA, about the accident, but have no other details to share at this time. We’re deeply saddened by the accident and extend our thoughts and prayers to the team member’s family, friends and co-workers.”
