UGA’s Newman opts to sit out 2020 season

Georgia QB Jamie Newman is opting out of the 2020 season, citing uncertainty with the COVID-19 outbreak, and will begin preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Wake Forest transfer was the favorite to win the starting quarterback job in Athens this fall. Newman completed 61% of his passes and 26 TDs during 16 starts for the Demon Deacons. He also ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns.
“While we will miss him being part of our program, I fully support Jamie’s decision and we will continue to regard him as a Georgia Bulldog,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement released by the school. “Certainly we wish him nothing but the best in his quest for an NFL career and he knows he will always have a home at UGA.”
With Newman out, USC transfer J.T. Daniels or redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis will compete for the starting job.
The Dawgs open the season September 26 at Arkansas.
