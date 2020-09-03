Southwell’s COVID-19 testing moving to ExpressCare in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Friday will be the last day of operation for Southwell’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Tift Regional Community Events Center.
The site will close at 3 p.m. on that day.
Testing will be moved inside at ExpressCare starting Saturday. ExpressCare is Southwell’s Convenient Care Clinic in Tifton.
Tifton residents are encouraged to use ExpressCare for COVID-19 testing and not the Tift Regional Medical Center emergency room unless symptoms appear to be severe and it’s a true emergency.
ExpressCare is at 2225 Highway 41 North, which is right off I-75 at Exit 64.
They are open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.- 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
For more information, call Southwell’s COVID-19 hotline at (229) 353-2819. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
