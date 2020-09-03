Plane crashes in Pulaski Co.

HAWKINSVILE, Ga. (WALB) - A crop duster aircraft has crashed in rural Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County Sherriff Danny Brannen.
Details are sparse at this time, but the sheriff said the plane may have hit a cell phone tower near the Blue Springs area of the county.
This is between Hawkinsville and Pineview.
An unofficial source indicates that the pilot survived, and has been airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
