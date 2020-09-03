Phoebe makes progress toward Trauma Center designation

Dr. Doug Patten, Associate Dean of the Southwest Campus of the Medical College of Georgia, thanked the board for Phoebe’s strong partnership with MCG, especially through COVID-19. “While we shifted to virtual learning when the pandemic hit, everyone at Phoebe found a way to accommodate our students back into the clinical environment as soon as possible. Through that we learned a lot about the effectiveness of virtual learning and developed new ways to augment clinical training with simulation,” Dr. Patten said. “We were able to set up an entirely new pandemic medicine elective in about 10 days, and for the first time our students are partnering with physicians at Phoebe on research projects. They’re digging into COVID-19 data now to better understand the pandemic and its impact in southwest Georgia.”