Moultrie Canopy of Lights to brighten earlier this year

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - After much discussion, downtown Moultrie’s small business owners, together with the City of Moultrie, have decided to offer an exciting opportunity to experience the traditional Canopy of Lights.
For the first time in history, you can experience the famous Canopy of Lights before Thanksgiving.
Now beginning Monday, Nov. 23, they will come alive nightly until January 2021.
During that week, participating downtown businesses will be open later for shoppers.
People can watch a virtual countdown nightly at 6 p.m., either online in their home or in their favorite shop or restaurant.
Traditionally, more than 15,000 people gather downtown, shoulder-to-shoulder, to experience the countdown on Thanksgiving.
However, because of COVID-19 and social distancing, changes had to be made.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.