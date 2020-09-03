Lee Co. first responders get new Jaws of Life

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County emergency responders are now cutting down on life-saving minutes thanks to a new tool.
Lee County Fire officials said they recently received four complete sets of Jaws of life. These tools help get people out of vehicles after being in a crash or accident.
The former tools took several people to operate. However, the new ones only require one person to operate it, which will help get someone to safety faster.
“These tools are one-person operation. You come off the truck and go to work doing ￼extrication to get patients out of a vehicle. Everything is contained within the tool itself. There’s no hoses to hook up, no gasoline engines to run to power the tools,” explained Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester.
The new tools are battery operated and not powered by gasoline like the former tools.
They will now have a new Jaws of Life toolset at every fire station and they will be installed on trucks starting Thursday.
Forrester said they were paid for through SPLOST funds.
